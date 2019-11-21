Witness testifies he saw Boy Scout 'spin through the air' after crash

An assistant scoutmaster testified Thursday that he saw 12-year-old Andrew McMorris crash into the windshield of an allegedly drunken driver last year before landing face down on the side of a Manorville road.

Daniel Blunnie's voice quivered as he described the moments when Thomas Murphy's white Mercedes SUV crashed into a crowd of hiking Boy Scouts walking along the side of David Terry Road on Sept. 30, 2018.

"I saw Andrew spin through the air after hitting the windshield," Blunnie told a jury of seven men and five women at Murphy's trial in Riverhead, adding that all four wheels of the SUV crossed over the road's white fog line.

Blunnie said McMorris was laying face down and the boy was not moving. But Blunnie said that he could see McMorris' chest moving up and down, indicating that he was still breathing.

Blunnie, of Shoreham, whose son, Connor, 15, was acting as the hike's navigator, said he than rushed up about 50 feet to where a crowd of kids had gathered around 15-year-old Kevin Lane, who was severely injured in the crash.

Lane's legs were facing in the wrong direction and his right eye socket was so swollen that "it looked like it was going to pop out of his head," Blunnie said.

Blunnie said he was the adult closest to the accident when the crash occurred. The group of 12 Scouts and six adults had been hiking in a single file line, joining together only to cross streets "shoulder to the shoulder," he said.

Prosecutors contend Murphy, 60, spent the morning of the crash downing vodka at the Swan Lake Golf Course in Manorville before driving into Scouts from Troop 161. The crash killed McMorris of Manorville and injured Lane, his older brother, Denis Lane, and Kaden Lynch of Calverton.

Blunnie recalled seeing Murphy exiting his vehicle moments after the crash and saying: "Am I in trouble? Are they all right?"

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

Defense attorney Steven Politi contends the "poorly supervised" Scouts wandered onto the roadway into Murphy's lane of travel, possibly as they crossed a black Jeep that was parked on the shoulder near the crash site.

But multiple witnesses, including Blunnie, have testified that they never saw the Scouts cross the fog line and venture onto David Terry Road.

Earlier in the morning, the jury heard testimony from Suffolk Police Officer William Sullivan of the department's Crime Scene section, which investigates motor vehicle crashes with injuries or deaths.

Sullivan, who responded to the Manorville crash, said he cataloged nine pieces of evidence, shot photos and videos of the scene, including damage to Murphy's vehicle, and created a diagram recreating the roadway at the time of the incident.

But Politi repeatedly challenged Sullivan for failing to document the location of the parked Jeep and a roughly 20-foot portion of pavement near the crash scene where there was no visible white fog line.

The defense attorney called Sullivan's diagram "inaccurate" and questioned why the officer was called to the scene nearly two hours after the crash. Plainclothes officers and Suffolk detectives had already arrived at the scene before Sullivan's arrival.

Sullivan responded that he took guidance about which evidence to document from a detective that was in charge of the crime scene.