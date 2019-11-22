Boy Scouts crash victim: 'I braced for impact'

A Shoreham teenager testified Friday that he closed his eyes and braced for impact as he saw a white Mercedes SUV, driven by an allegedly drunken driver, cross over a white fog line in Manorville last year and steer directly into his group of hiking Boy Scouts.

Denis Lane, 17, became the first of three injured scouts from Troop 161 to testify at the Riverhead trial of Thomas Murphy, 60, of Holbrook, who is charged with crashing into a group of children walking along David Terry Road after spending the morning of Sept. 30, 2018 drinking vodka on a golf course with three friends.

The crash killed 12-year-old Andrew McMorris of Wading River and seriously injured Lane's younger brother, Thomas.

In captivating testimony, Denis Lane, 16 at the time of the crash, recalled hike navigator Connor Blunnie alerting the group of 12 scouts and 6 adults to Murphy's passing SUV. Lane said he gave the vehicle a passing glance, looked down momentarily at his phone and then peered back at the SUV as it inched closer to the group.

"I closed my eyes," Lane said. "I figured what was going to happen and was bracing myself. I knew I was going to get hit."

The impact, he said, was unlike anything he had ever felt before.

"It felt like I was hit in the face with a baseball bat," he told a jury of seven men and five women, adding that he has no recollection of colliding with the vehicle's windshield.

Lane said that when he reopened his eyes he was laying on the ground, blood pouring out of his injured nose. Lane said he had a pounding headache and difficulty walking on his injured ankle.

In his cross-examination, Steven Politi, Murphy's defense attorney, accused Lane of giving inconsistent testimony.

For example, he noted that the teen initially told detectives that he was unsure if he was struck by the SUV or by flying debris and that McMorris' body landed in the middle of the roadway after he was struck. Lane testified Friday that McMorris landed on a patch of pavement on the shoulder of the roadway.

"We are trying to get to the facts," Politi told reporters after court. "We want the jury to hear the facts and determine if a crime was committed. This was an unfortunate, awful car accident. That's not being disputed. But bringing up the fact that people are injured in an emotional way can have the effect of taking the intellect out of it; taking the ability to see the facts and substituting it with emotion."

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.





