TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Judge dismisses 4 charges in Boy Scout death trial

Thomas Murphy arrives at Suffolk County Court in

Thomas Murphy arrives at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Monday. Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

As expected, a Suffolk judge on Monday tossed four of 16 charges against a Holbrook man accused of driving drunk into a group of Boy Scouts, killing a 12-year-old, after ruling the motorist's blood-alcohol level may have been below the legal limit to sustain the counts.

Judge Fernando Camacho dismissed the four charges — aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated — against Thomas Murphy because they are no longer "legally sustainable."

The four charges relied on Murphy's blood alcohol content being 0.18% or higher at the time of the crash.

Murphy refused requests by police to take a Breathalyzer test at the Sept. 30, 2018, crash scene in Manorville. Police eventually obtained a warrant from a judge to collect the defendant’s blood nearly four hours after the crash. That blood test showed Murphy had a 0.13% BAC, prosecutors said.

Dr. Michael Lehrer, Suffolk’s chief toxicologist, testified that he used a scientific technique known as retrograde extrapolation to determine Murphy’s BAC was 0.19% at the time of the crash.

But under cross-examination, Lehrer revealed he had prepared notes — which were not turned over to the lawyers for both sides, as the law requires — showing that based on the margin of error, Murphy’s BAC could have been as low as 0.17%.

“There is no factual evidence basis to support these essential elements,” said Steve Politi, Murphy’s defense attorney, arguing for Camacho to dismiss the four charges last week.

Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau, argued all blood-alcohol tests have a margin of error. Dismissing the counts, he said, could set a precedent allowing drunken driving suspects with BACs at or just above the legal limit of 0.08% to avoid prosecution.

The judge let the other 12 charges stand.

Those charges include two additional counts of the following: aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, reckless driving and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The defense was expected to begin to present its case Monday.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Colette Gilbert, Andrew McClain, and their son, Christian, Must-see attractions at Port Jefferson's Dickens Festival
Westbury rezones areas near the Long Island Rail Westbury approves 'historic' rezoning changes
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen in July discusses Documents: Town was 'looking the other way' on contractor debt
Thomas Spota arrives at the federal court in Former lawyer for ex-Suffolk chief set to testify at Spota trial
Caroll Spinney receives an honorary doctor of humane 'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney dies at 85
Nassau County Executive Democratic candidate Laura Curran, with Curran's husband gets $240,000 MTA contract
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search