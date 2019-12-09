Judge dismisses 4 charges in Boy Scout death trial

As expected, a Suffolk judge on Monday tossed four of 16 charges against a Holbrook man accused of driving drunk into a group of Boy Scouts, killing a 12-year-old, after ruling the motorist's blood-alcohol level may have been below the legal limit to sustain the counts.

Judge Fernando Camacho dismissed the four charges — aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated — against Thomas Murphy because they are no longer "legally sustainable."

The four charges relied on Murphy's blood alcohol content being 0.18% or higher at the time of the crash.

Murphy refused requests by police to take a Breathalyzer test at the Sept. 30, 2018, crash scene in Manorville. Police eventually obtained a warrant from a judge to collect the defendant’s blood nearly four hours after the crash. That blood test showed Murphy had a 0.13% BAC, prosecutors said.

Dr. Michael Lehrer, Suffolk’s chief toxicologist, testified that he used a scientific technique known as retrograde extrapolation to determine Murphy’s BAC was 0.19% at the time of the crash.

But under cross-examination, Lehrer revealed he had prepared notes — which were not turned over to the lawyers for both sides, as the law requires — showing that based on the margin of error, Murphy’s BAC could have been as low as 0.17%.

“There is no factual evidence basis to support these essential elements,” said Steve Politi, Murphy’s defense attorney, arguing for Camacho to dismiss the four charges last week.

Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau, argued all blood-alcohol tests have a margin of error. Dismissing the counts, he said, could set a precedent allowing drunken driving suspects with BACs at or just above the legal limit of 0.08% to avoid prosecution.

The judge let the other 12 charges stand.

Those charges include two additional counts of the following: aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, reckless driving and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The defense was expected to begin to present its case Monday.