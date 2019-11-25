Arresting officer in fatal Scout crash: Driver appeared drunk

The Suffolk County police officer who arrested a Holbrook man charged with running into a group of hiking Boy Scouts last year, killing a 12-year-old boy, testified Monday that the driver appeared intoxicated, was slurring his words and had difficulty standing after the crash.

Police Officer Daniel Brecht said Thomas Murphy, 60, admitted he had three alcoholic drinks before the crash and repeatedly refused to take a breathalyzer test. Brecht later obtained a warrant from a judge to obtain Murphy's blood.

"He was intoxicated," Brecht said of Murphy.

Prosecutors said Murphy's blood registered 0.13 blood alcohol content. Forensic toxicologists estimate it was 0.19% at the time of the crash — more than double the legal standard of 0.08%.

But in his cross examination, Murphy's defense attorney, Steve Politi, noted that Brecht had filled out a document that was submitted to the state Department of Motor Vehicles indicating that no compulsory blood test had been administered.

Brecht, a fourth-year officer from the Seventh Precinct, called the paperwork mistake an "oversight."

But Politi called the error "criminal," noting that the officer signed a legal document and submitted it to a state agency. Brecht failed to correct the error, which was used, in part, to suspend Murphy's driver's license, Politi said.

Politi accused Brecht of committing perjury, filing a false statement and filing a false instrument. Murphy's legal team will appear Monday before Suffolk County Court Judge Mark Cohen asking for a special prosecutor to be assigned to investigate Brecht's error.

"We contend a crime was committed," Politi said. "In fact, a myraid of other crimes were committed."

Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau, called Politi's statements a "gross distortion" of the facts.

"Mistakes and minor inconsistencies by witnesses don't rise to crimes," Ahearn said.

Murphy is charged with crashing into a group of Scouts from Troop 161 walking along David Terry Road after he spent the morning of Sept. 30, 2018, drinking vodka on a golf course with three friends. The crash killed Andrew McMorris of Wading River and injured three other Scouts.

He has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

Brecht said that when he approached Murphy at the crash scene he detected a strong odor of alcohol on the driver's breath. Murphy, he said, initially admitting to having one drink and repeatedly asked about the condition of the children.

"His speech was slurred, he was leaning on the car and his eyes were bloodshot," Brecht said of Murphy.

Brecht testified that he began administering a field sobriety test to Murphy, first asking him to follow a pen with his eyes without moving his head. He then asked Murphy to walk a straight line and then turn around. But before the test could begin, Murphy lost his balance and was "swaying" from side to side, he said.

The officer said he could not continue the test — including another procedure that would have asked Murphy to stand on one leg — because the driver "was in danger of falling and hurting himself."

Brecht said Murphy refused three requests that he consent to a breathalyzer test at the scene.

"He admitted that he had three drinks and that he knew that was going to be arrested," Brecht told the jury of seven men and five women.

Politi Monday accused Brecht of making other errors in his report, including failing to note a Jeep parked on the shoulder near the crash site and writing in his report that Murphy was wearing sneakers at the time of the crash. Murphy, Politi said, was still wearing his spiked golf shoes after the crash.