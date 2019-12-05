'I was scared to death,' father of dead Boy Scout testifies

The father of 12-year-old Andrew McMorris, overcome with despair, testified Thursday that he was "scared to death" as he saw his son lay unconscious on the shoulder of a Manorville road only moments after being struck by a Holbrook motorist accused of driving drunk.

In deeply emotional testimony, McMorris testified for just over an hour about the moments on Sept. 30, 2018 after his seventh-grade son and three other Boy Scouts were struck by a white Mercedes driven by Thomas Murphy, 60. Andrew never regained consciousness and died from his injuries the next morning.

McMorris, an assistant Scout leader, wiped tears from his eyes and breathed deeply as he told a hushed Riverhead courtroom, packed with family and supporters, that blood was pouring out Andrew's head and nose and both his legs were broken.

"I ran as fast as I could and I saw a boy laying on the ground," McMorris said, his voice increasing in volume as tears poured down his eyes.

Judge Fernando Camacho asked McMorris if he needed more time but the grief-stricken father continued his testimony.

"I can do this," McMorris continued. "I was scared to death and I realized it was my son."

Members of McMorris family sobbed deeply during the powerful testimony while at least five members of the jury cried or patted their eyes. One juror asked a court officer for a box of tissues while a member of Murphy's family appeared to be crying. The defendant did not publicly react to the testimony.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

John McMorris testified that moments after the crash he saw Murphy standing near the scene and briefly confronted the driver who had struck his youngest child.

"As I was taking care of my son dying before me, I heard 'Oh my God. Oh My God. Oh my God. Are they OK?," McMorris recalled Murphy saying. "They are going to be all right?"

McMorris shouted back to Murphy: "No, they are not going to be OK."

McMorris described Murphy's words as "slurred" and "mushmouthed. He seemed to be all over the place."

Prosecutors contend Murphy crashed his SUV into a group of Scouts from Troop 161 hiking along the shoulder of David Terry Road after he spent the morning drinking vodka at the Swan Lake Golf Course in Manorville.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted of the top charges, he faces 8 1/2 to 25 years in prison."

The prosecution rested after McMorris' testimony. The trial continues on Monday.