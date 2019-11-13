An assistant Boy Scout leader testified Wednesday, describing the "chaotic" moments after a car plowed into a group of young boys on a Manorville road, killing a 12-year-old boy — and how the driver appeared to show concern only for himself.

The second day of the Riverhead trial of Thomas Murphy, 60, of Holbrook, focused on the testimony of Robert Dougherty Jr. of Wading River. Dougherty, an assistant scout master, accompanied the 12 Boy Scouts from Troop 161, including his 16-year-old son, Brandon, on a 20-mile hike on Sept. 30, 2018.

Prosecutors contend Murphy, intoxicated after a morning drinking vodka on a golf course, crashed into the scouts, killing Andrew McMorris and injuring three others.

Steven Politi, Murphy's defense attorney, argues that the crash was caused by a group of "poorly supervised" Scouts who wandered onto an unmarked section of David Terry Road.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

During more than 2 and 1/2 hours of testimony, Dougherty described a loud "thumping" sound directly after seeing Murphy's white BMW cross a white fog lane and collide into the boys. He described the scene as "chaotic."

"I looked up and saw Andrew McMorris in the air," Dougherty said, his voice cracking. "And I saw boys lying in the grass."

Dougherty, who was standing last in a line of 20 youths and adults, testified that he ran to the injured, passing by Murphy as he exited his vehicle. Dougherty said he heard Murphy say an expletive, followed by "I'm in trouble."

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the frantic moments after the crash, Dougherty remembered calling 911 and locating another scout, Thomas Lane, lying immobile in the grass in his father's arms with two broken legs. A bone in the back of the boy's leg, he said, was pointing backward.

Murphy he said, was pacing outside his vehicle, repeatedly asked parents if the boys were breathing. Prosecutors have testified that Murphy never called 911 or offered assistance to the injured.

"I told [Murphy] to 'shut up,'" said Dougherty, who testified that the driver appeared concerned for himself. "His actions were so bizarre."

Dougherty testified that he never witnessed the scouts venture into the lane of traffic during the hike and that they constantly "hugged the grass" by staying on the shoulder of the roadway far from any vehicles.

But Politi pressed an alternative narrative, arguing the boys were allowed to change positions on the hike, wandering in and out of the roadway, with little adult supervision.

Politi said that before the crash, the scouts had crossed another busy roadway in a unsafe manner that was not in accordance with Boy Scout regulations.

"I don't believe they crossed the street in the appropriate fashion," Politi said. "You are supposed to do it in a specific order for safety. If you're going to be lax on certain safety issues, certainly you're going to be lax on others."

Politi on repeated occasions pushed Dougherty, and other witnesses who testified Tuesday, about their meetings with case detectives and members of the District Attorney's Office. Politi said he's concerned that multiple witnesses may have met together to share and coordinate statements.

On one occasion Wednesday Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho chided Politi for his "tone."

Alisa Morris, Andrew's mother, said it's hard to listen to the testimony of the aftermath of the crash.

"My heart breaks every day over this immeasurable loss of my child. And today breaks so much more over with these poor boys and men’s have to go through relive this nightmare over and over again," the mother said outside the courtroom. “I’m sick to my stomach of reliving this myself and I can only imagine what these poor people have to go through."

Prosecutors contend Murphy began downing vodka shortly after arriving at the Swan Lake Golf Course in Manorville around 9 a.m. Murphy's golfing companion, a longtime friend, offered on two occasions to drive him home from the course but Murphy refused, prosecutors said.

A mile and a half from the clubhouse, prosecutors contend Murphy drove off David Terry Road and collided with the Scouts.

Murphy refused a Breathalyzer test at the scene, prosecutors said, and when his blood was drawn hours later after a warrant was obtained, it registered 0.13 blood alcohol content. Forensic toxicologists estimate it was 0.19% at the time of the crash — more than double the legal standard of 0.08%.

Politi contends Murphy passed a field sobriety test, which prosecutors deny, and that his client was "100 percent" not drunk at the time of the crash.

McMorris died 14 hours after the crash while Thomas Lane, of Shoreham, his older brother Denis Lane and Kaden Lynch of Calverton suffered serious injuries.

Murphy initially apologized for the crash and indicated he would take responsibility for his actions. But after Murphy changed attorneys, Politi was able to successfully exclude the statements from evidence.