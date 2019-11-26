Man charged in Boy Scout death was 'visibly intoxicated,' witness testifies

A second Suffolk County police officer testified Tuesday that a Holbrook man, charged with running over a group of hiking Boy Scouts last year in Manorville, killing a 12-year-old, smelled of booze, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Suffolk Police Sgt. Thomas Kennedy, a 17-year veteran of the department, said Thomas Murphy, 60, was visibly "intoxicated" when he was brought to the Seventh Precinct in Shirley for processing.

Kennedy noted on a prisoner activity log that Murphy had difficulty maintaining his balance and that he required the assistance of Police Officer Daniel Brecht to continue walking down a precinct hallway.

"I noted that he smelled of alcoholic beverages, had glassy, bloodshot eyes, looked unsteady on his feet and had flushy, red skin," Kennedy testified.

The sergeant said Murphy repeatedly asked about the health of the Scouts, at point stating: "Can I ask if that young man is OK? I have three daughters. I've driven that road a million times. I never expected anybody to be walking there."

Kennedy is the second Suffolk police officer to testify this week that they observed Murphy to be intoxicated shortly after he crashed his white Mercedes SUV into a group of Scouts from Troop 161 hiking along David Terry Road on Sept. 30, 2018.

Prosecutors said Murphy spent the morning of the crash, which killed Andrew McMorris of Wading River and injured three other Scouts, drinking vodka on a golf course with three friends.

Brecht, the arresting officer, testified Monday and early Tuesday that Murphy was slurring his words and having trouble standing shortly after the crash.

Murphy admitted to having three alcoholic drinks before the crash and refused repeated requests from the officer to take a Breathalyzer test to determine his blood-alcohol level, Brecht said. The officer said Murphy's eyes "widened" when he was asked to the take the Breathalyzer and he "looked scared to take the test."

Brecht later obtained a warrant from a judge to collect Murphy's blood.

Prosecutors said Murphy's blood registered 0.13% blood alcohol content. Forensic toxicologists estimate it was 0.19% at the time of the crash — more than double the legal standard of 0.08%.

Murphy's defense attorney, Steven Politi, has offered other possible explanations for Murphy's appearance and behavior, noting that his client weighs 350 pounds, was in golf shoes, and has bad knees and respiratory problems.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

In his cross-examination, Politi assailed Kennedy and Brecht for failing to document small details, such as the type of footwear Murphy was wearing during his arrest or how long other police officers interacted with the defendant.

"You didn't write down a lot of things," Politi told Brecht.

Politi attempted to paint Brecht, a fourth-year officer, as a poorly supervised novice who often failed to follow department protocols. He criticized Brecht for not offering Murphy water for more than five hours and not personally driving the blood sample to the Suffolk Crime Laboratory.

And Politi accused Kennedy of failing to properly care for Murphy, who previously had open heart surgery and was taking six types of prescription medication. Kennedy said he instructed detectives shortly before 4 p.m. that Murphy would need to go to a hospital for medication. Murphy was taken to a hospital shortly after midnight.

"It seems they took your instructions very seriously," Politi shot back at Kennedy.

Kennedy, a former Navy officer with a degree in pharmacology — who was deployed overseas as a pharmacist — said Murphy did not need any of the medications until the following morning.

Judge Fernando Camacho, often appearing exasperated, with his hands covering his face, repeatedly lectured Politi about his comments and tone.

"There's no need to raise your voice," Camacho told Politi at one point.