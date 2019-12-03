Suffolk County's chief toxicologist testified Tuesday that the blood alcohol content of a Holbrook man charged with driving drunk into a group of Boy Scouts last year — killing a 12-year-old — was more than double the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Dr. Michael Lehrer, chief toxicologist at the Suffolk Medical Examiner's Office, said he used a scientific technique known as "retrograde extrapolation" to determine Thomas Murphy's BAC, even though his blood was drawn nearly four hours after the Sept. 30, 2018 crash.

Murphy refused repeated requests by a Suffolk police officer to take a Breathalyzer test at the Manorville crash scene to determine his blood-alcohol level. Police officials later obtained a warrant from a judge to collect Murphy's blood nearly four hours after the crash, which officials have testified showed a 0.13% BAC.

Lehrer testified in a Riverhead court that based on Murphy's BAC level — and other factors, including his weight, how recently he had eaten and the types of medication he was taking — that the defendant's BAC was about 0.19% at the time of the crash. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Steve Politi, Murphy's defense attorney, questioned Lehrer's expertise in retrograde extrapolation, arguing that other more published experts have previously called the practice "dubious." Politi contends the technique is less than scientific and relies on a series of estimates.

"You are making a guess based on the variables you were told," Politi told Lehrer.

Lehrer, testifying as an "expert" witness in the field of toxicology and retrograde extrapolation, said the alcohol in Murphy's system had been fully absorbed at the time of the blood draw. Lehrer added that there were "no irregularities" in any of the county's blood testing, even though the sample was not refrigerated until several hours after it was drawn.

"This analysis looks great," Lehrer said of the work conducted by the Medical Examiner's Office, adding that its testing was the "gold standard" of the industry.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prosecutors contend that Murphy crashed his white Mercedes SUV into a group of Scouts from Troop 161 hiking along David Terry Road after spending the morning drinking vodka on a golf course with three friends. The crash killed Andrew McMorris of Wading River and injured three other Scouts.

Lehrer testified that based on Murphy's 350-pound frame, and that he did not eat a meal for several hours before the crash, it would likely take between 12 and 14 "standard" drinks to account for a 0.19% BAC. He referred to a standard drink as including about 1.5 ounces of vodka.

Prosecutors and witnesses have testified that Murphy had three vodka drinks while at the Swan Lake Golf Course. Two of the drinks came from an opened vodka bottle, filled between a third and a quarter of the way, that was brought to the course by one of Murphy's friends. The third drink came from an airport sized vodka bottle, prosecutors said.

It is unclear precisely how much vodka Murphy poured into his cup. But Politi said Tuesday that, based on the testimony thus far presented at trial, there was not nearly enough alcohol ingested by his client to account for a 0.19% BAC level.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

Earlier in the day, Politi argued that the court should not permit Lehrer's testimony, calling retrograde extrapolation "junk science at best."

Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau, said the jury should be able to determine the credibility of Lehrer's analysis.

"[The jury] has to analyze the facts and determine which facts they find to be the most reliable," Ahern said.

Judge Fernando Camacho permitted Lehrer's testimony, noting that retrograde extrapolation is "based on sound scientific principles."