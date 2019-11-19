A lifelong friend of the man who allegedly drove into a group of Boy Scouts last year, killing a 12-year-old, testified Tuesday that the driver had three vodka drinks during a round of golf before the crash but was not visibly intoxicated.

Christopher DiMaria of Holbrook, a former NYPD officer and retired FDNY firefighter, also testified during Thomas Murphy's trial in Riverhead that he did not see any of the hiking Boy Scouts from Troop 161 venture onto David Terry Road before the accident.

Murphy's defense attorney, Steven Politi, contends the "poorly supervised" scouts were struck while walking on the road, which included a nearly 20-foot spot near the crash site that lacked a fog lane that would protect pedestrians.

Prosecutors contend Murphy, 60, of Holbrook, spent the morning of Sept. 30 downing vodka at the Swan Lake Golf Course in Manorville before driving his Mercedes SUV into the scouts, killing Andrew McMorris of Manorville and injuring three others.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

DiMaria is the second witness to testify to Murphy's drinking at the golf course.

Last week, Steven Meola of Astoria, part of a golfing foursome on the day of the crash, testified that he offered to drive Murphy home because his friend was "drunk," slurring his words and having difficulty walking.

A fourth golfer, Raymond O'Brien of Maspeth, an MTA bus driver, began his testimony just before lunch Tuesday.

Prosecutors contend DiMaria brought an open 1.75 liter bottle of Svedka vodka — filled with around one quarter to one third with booze — to the golf course which they began drinking with mixers around the eighth hole.

DiMaria said he poured at least two drinks from the bottle for himself, Murphy and O'Brien while Meola, who does not drink alcohol, had soda. Murphy, he said, then purchased three more mini vodka bottles on the 16th hole for himself and the two other golfers.

But DiMaria said he did not believe that Murphy, who he identified as one of his best friends, was intoxicated when they left the course, located about a mile-and-a-half from the crash scene.

"I wasn't concerned about him driving at that point," DiMaria told the jury of seven men and five women.

Prosecutors said Murphy refused a Breathalyzer test at the crash scene and when his blood was drawn hours later after a warrant was obtained, it registered 0.13 blood alcohol content. Forensic toxicologists estimate it was 0.19% at the time of the crash — more than double the legal standard of 0.08%.

DiMaria said the Boy Scouts were clearly visible from the roadway, walking on the shoulder in brightly lit clothes. DiMaria said that when he approached the group, who were on a 20-mile hike, he changed lanes, moving over to the left lane "as a courtesy" for the kids.

O'Brien, driving in a 2011 Honda Pilot with Meola in the passenger seat, said he saw Murphy's veer to the right before the crash and wondered out loud "what the [expletive] is he doing?"

McMorris died 14 hours after the crash while Thomas Lane, of Shoreham, his older brother Denis Lane and Kaden Lynch of Calverton suffered serious injuries.

DiMaria and O'Brien each testified that they stopped at the crash scene to offer help but did not identify themselves to police or the victims as friends of Murphy.

"I had a few drinks also and I just wanted to move on," DiMaria testified, conceding that he was concerned about his own legal and civil liability for the crash. DiMaria later hired an attorney.

O'Brien said when he approached Murphy at the crash scene his friend was obviously concerned.

"He said 'Ray, Ray. Am I in trouble," O'Brien said. "I responded 'you might be.'"