Cops: Boy, 7, found unresponsive in pool of Great River home

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident on June 9 during which an unresponsive child was pulled from a pool at a Great River home. Third Precinct officers responded to 5 Pinetree Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a 7-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the home's pool. The boy, who is a relative of the home's occupants, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in serious condition and is expected to be transferred to Cohen's Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A 7-year-old boy was pulled unresponsive from the pool of a Great River home Thursday, Suffolk police said.

Officers from the Third Precinct responded at about 1:30 p.m. to a home on Pinetree Lane after a 911 caller reported a young boy found unresponsive in the pool, authorities said.

The boy, who is a relative of the home’s occupants, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in serious condition, police said. The child is expected to be transferred to Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

