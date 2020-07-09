A 7-year-old boy was pulled unresponsive from the pool of a Great River home Thursday, Suffolk police said.

Officers from the Third Precinct responded at about 1:30 p.m. to a home on Pinetree Lane after a 911 caller reported a young boy found unresponsive in the pool, authorities said.

The boy, who is a relative of the home’s occupants, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in serious condition, police said. The child is expected to be transferred to Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.