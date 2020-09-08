Firefighters from eight Suffolk County departments are battling a commercial building fire on the West Babylon-Wyandanch border early Tuesday, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

The fire, at Bradan Coachworks on Lamar Street and Patton Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 6:04 a.m., police said.

Bradan Coachworks is an auto body repair shop that specializes in exotic vehicles, according to its website.

Fire officials said firefighters from East Farmingdale, Farmingdale, Babylon, North Babylon, Lindenhurst, North Lindenhurst, Wyandanch and Melville all responded.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.