Firefighters battling blaze at West Babylon commercial building, police and fire officials say

Firefighters from eight departments are battling a blaze

Firefighters from eight departments are battling a blaze Tuesday morning at a commercial building on Lamar Street in West Babylon. Credit: Bryan Lopez

By John Valenti
Firefighters from eight Suffolk County departments are battling a commercial building fire on the West Babylon-Wyandanch border early Tuesday, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

The fire, at Bradan Coachworks on Lamar Street and Patton Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 6:04 a.m., police said.

Bradan Coachworks is an auto body repair shop that specializes in exotic vehicles, according to its website.

Fire officials said firefighters from East Farmingdale, Farmingdale, Babylon, North Babylon, Lindenhurst, North Lindenhurst, Wyandanch and Melville all responded.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

