Motorcyclist killed in Coram crash with SUV, police say

Suffolk County police at the scene of a

Suffolk County police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 112 in Coram on Tuesday morning. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti
Suffolk Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

Brandon Blades, 32, of Port Jefferson Station, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle at 7:34 a.m. on southbound Route 112 when he struck a northbound Jeep as it attempted a left turn off the roadway, according to police.

Blades was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Krista D’Angelis, 45, of Ronkonkoma, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle on its side, the black Jeep nearby, its rear right fender crushed by the impact — debris scattered across the road surface. A motorcycle helmet lay in the road.

Check back for updates on this story.

