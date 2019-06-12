A major fire erupted at a Braun Seafood Co. storage building in Cutchogue early Wednesday, with damage from smoke and water likely destroying all of its stocks of fish and seafood, a local fire chief said.

Though the store and restaurant were not damaged, the Suffolk County Board of Health will have to determine when the establishment can reopen, Chief Tom Shalvey of the Cutchogue Fire Department said by telephone.

Braun Seafood, founded in 1928, is a major supplier for customers and restaurants in the Northeast. Consumers know Braun as one of Long Island’s best seafood markets and a North Fork landmark where a lunch of raw clams, fried scallops, grilled swordfish or broiled flounder can be procured and enjoyed at one of the picnic tables looking out at the vineyards of the neighboring winery.

“They’re an institution out here,” Shalvey said.

The blaze began shortly after 3 a.m. in a large storage building for boxes, he said. It was brought under control by about 6 a.m. by 75 to 100 firefighters from Cutchogue, Mattituck, Southold, Jamesport and East Marion.

“It didn’t get into the freezer [but] all the product is unusable,” Shalvey said. “The fire was above it, but all the water we poured on top of it went down.”

“By about 8:30 a.m., we cleared the scene,” he said. Two firefighters, treated for heat exhaustion, have recovered.

The arson squad is investigating the cause, Shalvey said at the scene.

Early morning photographs show smoke billowing around a building at the site, with parts collapsed, revealing debris and various pieces of equipment.

The owners of the company were not immediately available to comment.

Braun Seafood started out as an oyster-opening shop; after the 1938 hurricane destroyed Mattituck Inlet’s oyster beds, its owner, George Braun, and an associate, Jim Homan, switched to supplying fishermen with bait.

Homan bought the company in 1958 — keeping the name because it was synonymous with quality — and expanded into growing and marketing Peconic Bay scallops in the 1980s.

Under his son’s leadership, Braun supplies scores of restaurants and fish stores with local scallops, tuna from New Jersey, harpooned swordfish from Canada, wild salmon from Alaska and farmed salmon from Scotland. Its retail store sells the same items.

Behind the retail counter and kitchen sprawls a wholesale operation dedicated to gathering the bounty of the East End — Peconic Bay scallops, but also swordfish, tuna and more — and sending it forth into the world of restaurants and seafood markets. Long Island’s commercial fishermen rely on Braun to buy their catch.

As a major distributor, Braun also resells seafood purchased at the Bronx's New Fulton Fish Market and from fisheries all over the country and the globe.

Route 25 in Southold was closed from Depot Lane to Cox Lane for hours as a result of the fire, the state transportation department said, with all lanes reopened by about 8:25 a.m.