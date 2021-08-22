Teachers and staff at two Wyandanch schools have access to private areas to breastfeed thanks to an initiative aimed at increasing breastfeeding rates in communities.

The creation of the breastfeeding lounges, which began two years ago in the Wyandanch Memorial High School and Milton L. Olive Middle School, have resulted in the school district being the only district on Long Island to be given the distinction of being "Breastfeeding Friendly" by the team running the grant initiative.

The lounges were created through a five-year, $1.2 million grant from the state Department of Health given to Northwell Health. The grant is aimed at helping communities that have been identified as having low breastfeeding rates to get those rates up through education, support, reducing disparities and the creation of worksite lactation spaces. There were 13 spaces created in total through the grant, which involved four communities on Long Island: Wyandanch, Glen Cove, Islip and Southampton.

"We definitely have met a lot of our goals," said Pamela Reichert-Anderson, co-coordinator of the grant program for Northwell Health, now in its final year.

Those goals include educating mothers and the community on the benefits of breastfeeding and providing support through "Baby Cafes," meeting groups that allow women to share experiences and receive information from professionals.

"We respect every mother’s right to make their decision but we just want to make sure moms are making an educated decision, and then once a mom does decide to breastfeed, we want to make sure she has the support that she needs," Reichert-Anderson said.

One of the biggest hindrances to getting moms to breastfeed is that when women return to work after maternity leave, they often don’t have a comfortable, private space in which to breastfeed or pump, said Gloria Zhao, an associate coordinator on the project. Some have to do it in their cars or even the bathroom, she said.

"A lot of moms are afraid to speak up and say this is my right because they are afraid that they’re going to lose their jobs," Reichert-Anderson said

Ideal spaces for mothers have privacy, a comfortable chair, a table and a separate refrigerated space for storing breastmilk, said program co-coordinator Anastasia Schepers.

Montgomery Granger, director of facilities for the Wyandanch school district, said Schepers and Reichert-Anderson were "preaching to the choir" when they approached about the sites. Granger said his wife breastfed their five children and after returning to work, had to pump in her car.

Granger said he found in the high school a secluded section of the teacher’s lounge and in the middle school a small office that could be used.

"It should be relaxed so you’re not worrying that someone is going to pop in on you," he said.

High school Principal Paul Sibblies said the lounge has been working out well.

"These are the things that we need to do more for women to ensure that they receive the necessary services," he said.

Spanish and ESL teacher Paulina Araya breastfed her first son in the lounge and now uses it to pump for her second son.

"I felt super safe and secure," Araya, 33, said. "That room is so beneficial, I can pump and eat my lunch at the same time. It’s a huge relief."