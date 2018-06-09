Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Brentwood, police said.

A 2018 Chevrolet SUV traveling south collided with a northbound 2010 Hyundai at the intersection of Wicks Road and Crooked Hill Road, Suffolk County police said.

The Chevrolet, carrying one passenger, overturned in the crash, police said.

The drivers, one a man, the other a woman, and the passenger, a woman, were taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.