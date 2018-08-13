A husband and wife were the two people killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said early Monday.

Five other people, including two children, were injured in the crash. There was no update on their condition Monday morning, police said.

Olvin Jimenez was driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla south on Crooked Hill Road, just south of the Long Island Expressway, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic, police said. His vehicle struck a 2005 Toyota RAV4 with three people inside, police said.

Jimenez and passenger Erica Jimenez-Mejia, both 39 and from Brentwood, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two children, ages 2 and 10, who were in the backseat of their car were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries.

The relationship between the children and the two adults killed was not immediately clear.

The driver of the RAV4, Allissiana Rose Licata, 21, and passengers Nicholas Licata, 17, and Emmanuel Licata, 73 — all three from Bay Shore — were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-854-8352.

With William Murphy

