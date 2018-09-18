Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long Island

Brentwood school officials call employee's post on Rodriguez 'insensitive'

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

The Brentwood School District's top administrator called "inappropriate and insensitive" some comments made by a district employee who posted unflattering remarks about Evelyn Rodriguez on a social media account following her death on Friday.

"Our community was devastated by the tragic loss of Evelyn Rodriguez, and the employee’s post in no way represents the District’s position," said a note written by Superintendent Richard Loeschner and posted on the district's website Tuesday after a community member alerted school officials.

The reaction comes in response to an employee's Twitter post about Rodriguez, the anti-gang activist who was struck and killed by an SUV at a Brentwood sidewalk memorial set up for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, 16, who police have said was killed by MS-13 members two years before.

"The Brentwood School District administration continues to extend its sincerest condolences to Ms. Rodriguez’ family, friends and neighbors, and we have made grief counselors available to students and staff during this difficult time," the note continued.

The note also said that while district employees are free to post what they want on their personal social media accounts, administrators hold staff to "a high level of moral standards" and are meeting with the employee to "review the District’s code of conduct."

