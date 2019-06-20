TODAY'S PAPER
Brentwood man killed in crash, police say

Detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding a serious single-car crash early Thursday that closed Washington Avenue in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: James Carbone)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 21-year-old man was killed when his car left the roadway and struck a tree early Thursday morning in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the victim as Jonathan Cifuentes, of Brentwood, and said he died at the scene.

Cifuentes was driving his 2001 Nissan Altima south on Washington Avenue when, police said, the car crossed over the northbound lane and struck a tree on the east side of the road near Flick Place at 5:24 a.m. Police said Cifuentes was alone in the vehicle and there were no other injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police could not immediately say if the morning's foggy, wet weather was a factor.

The crash caused the closure of Washington Avenue between Jackson and Van Cedar streets for several hours. The road has since been reopened.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police are asking anyone with information to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

