Brentwood house fire displaces 15 people, fire department says

The cause of the fire is under investigation, a Suffolk County police spokeman said.

A house fire in Brentwood Sunday morning displaced 15 people. Tenant Miguel Morel said he helped a resident who is blind escape the blaze, as well as a dog. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
A house fire in Brentwood Sunday morning displaced 15 people, including five children, the Brentwood Fire Department said in a news release. 

The fire department responded to a 9:42 a.m. call about a fire at a single-family home on Hewes Street. Arriving firefighters found the house venting "heavy fire" out of a rear basement window, the news release said. About 80 firefighters from Brentwood, East Brentwood, Central Islip and Commack fire departments responded to the fire, which took an hour to extinguish.  

"The basement's totally destroyed," Brentwood First Assistant Chief John Boyle said. "You’ve got some heavy smoke damage and water on the first floor and second floor."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, a Suffolk County police spokeman said. 

Boyle said residents told them they all lived in the residence. Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, the news release said. One resident was taken to Southside Hospital for a minor injury and fire personnel were treated on the scene for several minor injuries, according to the news release. 

