There were no reported injuries in an early morning fire Monday that damaged a home in Brentwood, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 1:37 a.m. in a home on Brentwood Parkway north of Suffolk Avenue, fire officials said.

News 12 Long Island, citing fire officials, reported that the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic, and the occupants made it out safely.

Images from the scene showed firefighters on the roof of the one-story house as flames surged through the roof.

The fire was brought under control in an hour, officials said.

