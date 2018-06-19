A group of Latino residents and advocacy groups is suing Islip Town, claiming the system of electing the town board has prevented Latinos from having equal representation in Town Hall.

The town’s at-large elections — in which candidates are chosen by majority vote and do not represent council districts — have allowed the town’s white majority to elect candidates over the minority Latino community, according to the lawsuit.

“Lacking any representation on the Town Board, members of the Town’s Latino community have been demoted to second-class citizens,” according to the suit.

The voting system violates the Voting Rights Act and perpetuates neglect in Latino communities, including Brentwood and Central Islip, the suit said.

All five members of the town board are white in a town where about 25 percent of the population is Hispanic or African-American.

The lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Brooklyn on Monday by residents Ana Flores, Maria Magdalena Hernandez and Rene Flores and advocacy groups Make the Road New York and New York Communities for Change. Defendants include the Islip Town Board and the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Islip Town spokeswoman Caroline Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Board of Elections clerk Mary Lou said she did not know about the lawsuit because “we have not been served with anything.”

The plaintiffs will hold a rally outside Town Hall Tuesday afternoon.