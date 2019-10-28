Brentwood man killed, 2 injured in multivehicle crash on NJ Turnpike, New Jersey State police say
A 55-year-old man from Brentwood was killed, and two others in the car he was riding in were injured, in a chain-reaction crash Saturday on the New Jersey Turnpike, New Jersey State Police said.
Police identified the victim as Luis Choez-Padilla and said he was the rear-seat passenger in a Nissan Altima that was struck from the rear by a box truck in the southbound lanes of the western spur of the turnpike in Ridgefield, New Jersey, at the 115.6 mile marker around 2 p.m. Saturday.
The driver of the Altima, identified as Yenifer Choez, 28, of Brentwood, and the front-seat passenger, identified as Angela Delgado, 51, also of Brentwood, suffered what police described as minor injuries. Police could not immediately detail their relationship to the victim, Choez-Padilla.
Police said that after being struck by the box truck the truck and Nissan also were involved in collisions with a Honda CRV and a Toyota Highlander.
There were no other reported injuries.
Police said there have been no arrests in the case, but said the investigation is continuing.
