Brentwood man, 19, dies in dirt bike crash, police said

By Newsday Staff
A Brentwood man died after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep at an intersection in that community Friday night, police said.

Anthony Ayala, 19, was on a 2018 KTM dirt bike traveling south on Wicks Road when he collided with a 2016 Jeep Renegade traveling north on Crooked Hill Road, Suffolk County police said. The crash happened at 9:07 p.m.

Ayala, who police said was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was not injured, and no criminality is suspected, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

