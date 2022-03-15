A 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in Brentwood after colliding with a Freightliner truck, Suffolk police said.

Wayne Smith, of Brentwood, was riding a 2020 Suzuki motorcycle about 6 p.m on Wicks Road near Suffolk Avenue when he lost control and collided with the 2020 Freightliner, police said.

An ambulance transported Smith to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said. The truck's driver, Misael Jiminez, 63, of Islip, was not injured, police said.

Suffolk police officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section inspected the truck at the scene and the motorcycle was impounded for a safety check, authorities said.

Anyone with information can call 631-854-8352.