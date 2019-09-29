Three people were arrested at a Brentwood pawnshop on Saturday night and charged in connection with a string of thefts at multiple big box stores between May and September, Suffolk police said.

Terron O’Connor, 39, of Ronkonkoma, Christine Tacktill, 34, who lives at the same Ronkonkoma address as O’Connor, and Steven Jameau, 35, of Centereach, were all taken into custody at EZ Cash Pawn & Jewelry at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

O’Connor was charged in connection with 18 thefts at EZ Pawn, Target stores in Central Islip, South Setauket and Bay Shore, a Walmart in Commack, a Lowe’s in Bay Shore, a Home Depot in Bay Shore and a Bed Bath & Beyond in Bohemia. He faces charges of grand larceny, petit larceny, and felony possession of stolen property charges.

Tacktill was involved in five thefts and is facing grand larceny, petit larceny, and felony possession of stolen property charges, police said. Jameau was involved in one theft, police said, and was charged with felony possession of stolen property.

The thefts occurred between May 27 and September 28, police said.

The trio are expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Sunday.