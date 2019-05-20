TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian hit, injured crossing Brentwood street, police say 

Suffolk County police on scene where a a

Suffolk County police on scene where a a 44-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while crossing Washington Avenue in Brentwood Sunday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A 44-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while crossing Washington Avenue in Brentwood Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the driver of a 2008 Mercedes-Benz ML430 called 911 and remained at the scene until they arrived.

Officers responded to the scene, just north of Clarke Street in Brentwood, around 9:10 p.m.

The identity of the victim, who is from Brentwood, wasn’t released pending notification of family, police said.

He was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with critical injuries, police said.

The car was impounded for a safety check.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

