A 44-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while crossing Washington Avenue in Brentwood Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the driver of a 2008 Mercedes-Benz ML430 called 911 and remained at the scene until they arrived.

Officers responded to the scene, just north of Clarke Street in Brentwood, around 9:10 p.m.

The identity of the victim, who is from Brentwood, wasn’t released pending notification of family, police said.

He was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with critical injuries, police said.

The car was impounded for a safety check.