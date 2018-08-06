A “neglected” major road in Brentwood is getting a nearly $1 million boost, Islip Town officials said.

Officials said they plan to repave nearly two miles of Washington Avenue, which serves as an “entranceway” into Brentwood and appears to have gone at least 20 years without being redone.

The improvements, which will cover the avenue from the Long Island Expressway south service road to Suffolk Avenue, are being undertaken with help from a $450,000 state grant, officials said last week.

“That is going to help us address a road that has been neglected for many years,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said of the grant.

Carpenter said she went over numerous bumps while driving from town hall.

Residents said they have been asking officials to fix Washington Avenue for years. It is a main artery into the town’s most populous hamlet and runs through the Brentwood business district. It hosts major parades, including those celebrating Memorial Day and St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s bumpy, it’s bad,” resident Andy Como, 68, said. “When we have our parades that go down there, we have people telling us they can’t even stand on the side” because of the uneven surface.

In June, a group of Brentwood residents sued Islip Town, alleging a lack of representation on the town board led to insufficient government services in largely Latino areas. The lawsuit cited that the hamlet’s roads are crumbling and full of potholes.

Carpenter said it is “important to bring positive projects to every single hamlet that needs it.”

“Finally, the wonderful community of Brentwood is getting the attention it deserves,” she said.

The town will match about $400,000 in funding for the infrastructure project, which is expected to cost about $850,000, officials said.

Work to mitigate flooding began in mid-July and will include 20 new drainage basins and 12 other drainage structures, officials said.

Workers will mill deteriorated layers of asphalt, repave and add new reflective striping across 2.7 lane miles, officials said. Two handicap ramps will be installed, and striped crosswalks will be created on Hale Street and Heyward Street, officials said.

The project is expected to be complete by the time school starts in September, officials said.

Assemb. Phil Ramos, who secured the grant from the State and Municipal Facilities Program, said Washington Avenue was selected for improvements after he drove around town with Carpenter and saw tar on the road.

“We have an obligation to expose any negligence on a state level, a town level ...,” he said. “We have an obligation to our constituents to develop our community, our towns.”