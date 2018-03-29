Fifty years. That’s how long the Brentwood Parade Committee has been dedicated to bringing the community together for the annual St. Patrick’s Day event. The group formed in 1968 to kick off what would become a tradition in March of 1969.

For Brentwood Parade Committee chairman Michael J. Grant, 60, St. Patrick’s Day has always been a family affair. His father, Michael Grant, was one of the founding members of the committee. After his father’s death in 1998 at age 66, Grant took over as chairman, continuing his father’s legacy.

Before last Saturday’s parade, Grant reminisced about parades of his childhood.

“There used to be this old armory in Bay Shore,” Grant said. “And in the ’70s, they would bring their tanks rumbling down the street. The weight of the tanks would tear into the street, causing a mess — they’d have to fix it all afterwards. But it was always an exciting sight to watch — one of the things I’ll always remember.”

As he got older, Grant also had an opportunity to help out before revelers crowded the streets.

“My father would call on me to help out,” Grant said. They would have us go out the night before and paint shamrocks on the street.”

Though the parade has changed over the years, the mission remains the same — to celebrate the spirit of Brentwood. An event that grew from Irish roots has branched out to include all members of Brentwood’s rich and diverse community.

“We’ve also adjusted the parade route a little, and we added a get-together at the firehouse after,” Grant added. “It’s nice because it brings the whole community together after the parade.”

And when the parade kicked off down Washington Avenue, Grant was standing on the front lines with a smile.

“I think my father, and all the founders, are looking down on us today and saying ‘I think they’re doing a really great job,’ ” he said.

LI St. Patrick’s parade roundup

Bellport

“When you hear of Bellport, you hear of the Veitch Family. They’re an institution,” said New York State Assemb. Dean Murray.

So, it’s no wonder why Gerard “Gerry” Veitch was selected as grand marshal of the village’s third annual St. Patrick’s Day parade last Saturday.

Veitch grew up in Queens and in 1964 his family moved out to Long Island, living briefly in Shirley before eventually settling in Bellport, where he remains to this day.

“They looked in different areas, but they fell in love with Bellport and the community. They had a feeling, it was just one of those things where you know it when you see it,” said Veitch’s son, Will Veitch.

It was Gerry Veitch’s love for the community that inspired his extensive involvement, having worked as a building inspector and planning board chair for the village. Veitch was also instrumental in a post-Sandy cleanup effort at Ho-Hum Beach and does volunteer work at St. Joseph the Worker Church in nearby East Patchogue.

“I had no idea my name was even submitted,” Veitch said. “It was a surprise to me, so here I am. I’m just a regular guy and to be picked is quite an honor.” — Jake Pellegino

Montauk

Smiles, candy and lucky beads were seen all around Montauk at its 56th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on past Sunday.

People dressed in green, young and old, clamored to grab the candy and lucky green, white and purple beads tossed from the floats at this year’s parade, held by the Montauk Friends of Erin.

“It’s kind of the start of the season in Montauk, it gets all the stores open, it gets people to open their houses up, it brings business to the community and its just a fun way to start the season,” Joe Bloecker, a Montauk Friends of Erin parade coordinator, said.

Kathleen Keller, a community leader, was selected as this year’s grand marshal. Keller is the third in her family to serve as grand marshal. Her father Gil served in 1969 and her brother Pat in 2007.

“She’s done a lot of work with the older community and she’s been a religious education teacher and youth sport coach, she’s a real community person,” Bloecker said about why they chose her. Keller has also volunteered for the Friends of Erin for 17 years.

Born and raised in Montauk, Keller says she is honored to serve the Montauk community as its grand marshal.

“If anybody gets sick, we are at their house; we take care of each other because we are a [close-knit] community,” Keller said. “Montauk is a great community like that ... it’s a great, great honor.” — Jessica Chin