Suffolk County police are still searching for two suspects who fled Saturday after being questioned during a traffic stop in Brentwood for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle from New Jersey.

The two suspects were stopped by police about 1:55 p.m. Saturday driving a 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan that had been reported stolen from New Jersey, on Connecticut Avenue and Brentwood Road, Suffolk police said. During the traffic stop, the suspects drove off in the minivan, which prompted police to pursue them.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle during the pursuit. When the vehicle was later recovered, the suspects had already run away. Police are still investigating. K-9 and aviation units were helping in the search for the suspects before they had finished.