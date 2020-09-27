In Brentwood, a rally calls for change in criminal justice system

Around 50 people demanded justice for Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality at a demonstration in Brentwood on Sunday.

The peaceful rally at Brentwood State Park was organized by the Suffolk County Democratic Socialists of America, Black Long Island and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

In East Northport, Sunday afternoon, hundreds attended another type of rally on Jericho Turnpike backing President Donald Trump. A line of cars and trucks, with supporters packed inside waving American flags out the windows and honking horns, traveled down Route 25A to Huntington Village.

The Brentwood event came days after a grand jury in Kentucky indicted a former police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor, a Black woman, in her Louisville apartment in March. But two other officers involved have not faced charges, which has outraged activists and spurred further protests across the country over racism in policing.

In Brentwood on Sunday, William Moss, president of the Islip Town NAACP, held a sign that read "Say Her Name."

"This is the pinnacle of negligence on behalf of the police and the criminal justice system," Moss said. "So we’re here to make sure she gets that justice. That the voices of everyone across the country are heard. There needs to be justice for Breonna Taylor’s killing."

Kristen George, 37, of Brentwood said she decided to attend because she has faced discrimination in the workplace.

"With everything going on in the community, we had to come out and stand together," she said. "Hopefully it will make an impact not just with police departments, but with school districts and housing and everything else affected by this discrimination."

Police officers on the scene asked protesters to remain on the sidewalk, but said they would escort them should they want to cross the road.

"We’re here to protect your First Amendment rights," one state trooper said.