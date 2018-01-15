State officials have awarded a $33,350 grant to support a Brookhaven Town program that uses craft beer grains to feed farm animals.

The “Brew to Moo” program, begun last year, was designed to provide low-cost animal feed to local farms by using town trucks to carry grain from breweries to barns.

The Brickhouse Brewery in Patchogue and The Port Jefferson Brewery Company were the first craft brewers to join the program last year, when they began donating grains to Double D Ranch in Manorville.

The grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation will help Brookhaven purchase a rack dump truck to transport spent grains, and heavy-duty containers with lids for on-site storage, state officials said in a news release.

The Brookhaven grant was among $3.5 million in state grants awarded last year to encourage food recycling programs throughout the state, officials said.

“Diverting food and food waste from landfills stands to benefit all New Yorkers by putting good, wholesome food to use at area food banks, reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, and saving resources,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.

Craft brewers use grains such as barley, wheat and corn to make sugar for their beer. Leftover grains can be fed to cows, goats, sheep, chicken, ducks, geese and pigs.

A Newsday story last year about “Brew to Moo” said Brookhaven officials supported the program to reduce disposal of food waste while helping farmers cut animal feed costs.