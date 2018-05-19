An at-risk boy from Lake Grove did not return home Friday night and was last seen riding a bike later in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk police said in asking for the public’s help to find him.

Brian Glasgold, 12, was reported missing about 7:30 p.m., then spotted on Portion Road at Ronkonkoma Avenue after 10 p.m., police said.

He was wearing a black shirt with flowers down the sleeves, dark pants and black sneakers and was riding a silver BMX bicycle, police said. The boy has brown hair and is 5 feet 1 inch tall and about 140 pounds, police said.

Fourth Precinct detectives asking anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8452 or to call 911.