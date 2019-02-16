Drivers in Hampton Bays should expect traffic delays Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during services for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen of Calverton, who was killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens.

Simonsen's wake will be Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. All services will be held at St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church, 31 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays. Interment will be at the Jamesport Cemetery following the funeral Mass.

Southampton Town police urged motorists to prepare for additional traffic on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays on Monday between 6 and 10 p.m. and on Tuesday between 1 and 10 p.m., according to a news release issued Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, there will be several road closures and parking restrictions in Hampton Bays, the release stated. Police asked drivers to avoid Montauk Highway in that area between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Parking will not be available between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. in these locations:

Montauk Highway from Flanders Road to Canoe Place Road

Squiretown Road from Montauk Highway to Old Riverhead Road

Ponquogue Avenue from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Springville Road from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

The following roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

