Communities in Calverton and Queens mourned Wednesday the death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a beloved Long Islander who wove himself into the fabric of Riverhead and Richmond Hill with his wide smile, neighborhood pool parties and regular check-ins with local businesses on his police beat.

The NYPD detective was shot in the chest and killed by friendly fire during an armed robbery in Queens on Tuesday night, police said. He was 42.

The 19-year veteran of the force lived in Calverton. On Wednesday, friends, neighbors and police officers, including some from the NYPD, filtered in and out of his house all morning, a few carrying coffee and doughnuts. They greeted one another on the snowy front lawn, hugging and tying a “thin blue line” ribbon on the home’s mailbox and, after it kept falling, onto a tree.

“This is a very small fraction of the friends that he has, we’d need a football stadium to actually fill how many friends he actually had,” said Terrence LeGrady, his former NYPD partner, outside the Simonsen home, surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers. “Brian brought joy and happiness and light to the world, period. New York was just a small portion of that. The world lost, honest to God, one of the best.”

At Simonsen’s 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill, where he had served since he was appointed to the force in 2000, a small memorial of candles and flowers graced the entrance, with purple and black bunting hang over the front doors.

While he will be known in history as the first NYPD officer killed in the line of duty in 2019, to most, he was just “Smiles.”

“Smiles” held backyard pool parties and barbecues for his neighbors and their children in Calverton, most recently hosting a Super Bowl party. He played on the Riverhead Town Police Department’s softball team. He nearly “religiously” shopped at Richmond Hill bodegas and ate chicken salads from a nearby pizzeria.

“Brian was a hero,” said Polo Savinon, 26, a regular customer at the bodega on the corner near the precinct where Simonsen came in regularly to buy water. “When you’re able to communicate with your neighborhood and be an officer that has that human instinct, it takes away from that barrier that people have, communities have with law enforcement. You viewed him as a friend.”

His family, however, are no strangers to heartbreak.

Simonsen’s sister, Melissa, 13, died in 1992 after she was struck by a car as she crossed the road, two sources confirmed. A Newsday story from that time said Melissa, a seventh-grader at Riverhead Middle School and an avid softball player, was struck by a car as she crossed Roanoke Avenue. The driver was not charged.

“This is a family that has known tragedy before,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Even though Brian Simonsen worked for the NYPD, Riverhead Town police officers described him as, in essence, one of their own.

He grew up with many of the town’s officers, played on the Police Benevolent Association's softball team in the early 2000s and attended the funerals of their fallen officers.

“Even though he wasn’t a Riverhead cop, he was a big part of us,” said Riverhead Officer Rich Freeborn, who had played on the same softball team as Simonsen.

Riverhead Sgt. Jill Kubetz agreed. “He loved working for the NYPD, but he loved being part of Riverhead,” Kubetz said. “It was part of Brian.”

Freeborn would often run into Simonsen around town. They last saw each other about a month ago at a funeral for a retired officer, he said.

“He honored fallen cops,” Freeborn said.

Kubetz met Simonsen when they were in eighth grade at Riverhead Middle School. They graduated from high school together in 1995, she said.

“He’s very much the same guy,” she said. “He cared very deeply for his friends.”

Simonsen was proud to be a detective, she said. “Brian loved being a police officer. It identified who he was at his core.”

Both officers said Simonsen’s childhood nickname of “Smiles,” which extended into adulthood, defined him.

“He’s in my phone as Smiles,” Freeborn said.

They described Simonsen as “the life of the party” who would chat up anyone.

“He was literally friends with everybody,” Freeborn said. “He could make friends with perfect strangers. ... Everybody knows Smiles.”

Kubetz said his sense of humor and kindhearted personality drew others to him.

“It was very easy to spend time with Brian and hang out with Brian,” she said. “He made everybody laugh.”

Simonsen and his wife would frequently host backyard barbecues and pool parties for the neighborhood children, two neighbors said Wednesday.

Dave Mosciatti, 42, who lives three houses away, was getting in his car to take his two children to school. Mosciatti remembered how his kids, ages 12 and 9, would swim in the Simonsens’ in-ground pool. They are now having trouble processing the news of Simonsen's death, he said.

“They let all of our kids go over there and hang out and swim,” he said of the Simonsens. “It was the center of the block.”

Mosciatti said Simonsen, a rabid Giants fan, had just hosted a neighborhood Super Bowl party. “We’re all going to miss him a lot.”

Randy Scott, 40, who lives around the block and was driving with his two children, had heard that an officer was killed in Queens. He was visibly shaken when he learned the identity of the officer Wednesday, repeatedly saying, “Wow.”

Scott and Simonsen would talk about work being done on their homes, Scott said. “He was a very nice guy,” Scott said.

Scott, a Yankees fan, would tease Simonsen, a Mets fan. “We used to trash-talk each other,” he said.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who represents the district where Simonsen lived, called Simonsen's death "a tragic reminder of the dangers our local law enforcement officers face each and every day, their commitment to putting the safety of our communities above their own and the sacrifice of their families and loved ones."

Zeldin said in a statement Wednesday: "Detective Simonsen dedicated his life to protecting ours, and we are forever indebted to his service and the heroic actions of all our men and women in blue."