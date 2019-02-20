The funeral Mass and burial for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a Long Islander killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens last week, is scheduled for Wednesday on the East End.

Thousands are expected to attend Mass at Church of St. Rosalie, 31 E. Montauk Hwy., in Hampton Bays.

An NYPD chaplain will preside over the Mass, according to the Rev. Steve Maddaloni of St. Rosalie’s. Though the family does not belong to St. Rosalie’s, it was chosen for the services because it seats about 750 people.

Afterward, Simonsen will be buried at Jamesport Cemetery near his sister, Melissa, who was fatally struck by a car in 1992 when she was 13, and his father, Paul, who died less than six months later.

Simonsen, who grew up in South Jamesport and lived in Calverton for about 10 years, was fatally shot by a fellow officer when he and his supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Gorman of Seaford, responded to an attempted armed robbery at a Richmond Hill T-Mobile store.

The suspect, Christopher Ransom, brandished a realistic-looking imitation pistol and pointed it at responding officers, who fired 42 shots in about 11 seconds, the NYPD said.

Simonsen was shot once in the chest, while Gorman was struck in the left leg.

Ransom, whose lawyers have said his actions were an attempt at suicide by cop, was shot eight times.

Simonsen’s family has asked for donations to be given to the Healing Haven Animal Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Southampton Town police warned motorists to prepare for additional traffic on Montauk Highway on Wednesday. Some streets will also be closed.