A fallen NYPD detective nicknamed "Smiles" will be honored in a street-naming dedication Saturday in his native Jamesport, authorities said.

Roads will be closed briefly as the honorary designation of "Det. Brian Simonsen Way" is added to South Jamesport Avenue, the street where Simonsen grew up, and which borders Jamesport Cemetery, where he is now buried.

Simonsen, 42, lived in Calverton when he was killed by friendly fire on Feb. 12 while responding to an attempted robbery in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Jamesport residents said he left a warm and deep impression, especially for seniors who remembered him as a boy, and they wanted to comfort his mother, who they say has been struck by tragedy before, with the loss of her husband and daughter.

"A lot of the community knew the family," said Jamesport Fire Chief Gary Faucon. "It's just something that a lot of people in the community pushed for."

The fire department, the Greater Jamesport Civic Association and other local groups and individuals had asked the Riverhead Town Board in April for the street dedication.

Longtime friend Mike Lojko of Hampton Bays said Simonsen would probably be chuckling from above, with a Bud Light, at how hard people are working in his name, from scholarship fundraisers to the street dedication.

"He was just out to help people and didn't look for anything in return," said Lojko, a retired Riverhead Town police officer and one of the speakers for Saturday's dedication.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fifteen minutes before the 1 p.m. dedication, Riverhead Town police will close South Jamesport Avenue between Peconic Bay Boulevard and Main Road, and also Route 25 between Washington Avenue and Manor Lane. Roads are expected to reopen about 1:30 p.m.