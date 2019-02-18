Services are scheduled to begin Monday in Hampton Bays for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a Calverton resident who was shot and killed by friendly fire last week after responding to an attempted robbery in Queens.

A wake for Simonsen is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Church of St. Rosalie, 31 E. Montauk Hwy.

Simonsen, 42, was responding to a robbery attempt Tuesday at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill, police say. The suspect, Christopher Ransom, 27, brandished a realistic-looking imitation gun toward responding officers, who fired 42 shots in about 11 seconds, the NYPD said.

Simonsen was shot once in the chest. His supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Gorman of Seaford, was shot in the left leg. Ransom was shot eight times, his Legal Aid Society attorneys said.

Ransom’s lawyers have said he was attempting to commit suicide by cop. He is due back in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday. A second suspect, Jagger Freeman, 25, of Queens, appeared in a Queens courtroom Sunday to face charges of felony murder and other offenses connected to the shootings.

Simonsen, known as “Smiles” to his friends, grew up in South Jamesport and lived in Calverton for the last decade. He was a staple in the Riverhead community, and friends described his trademark grin, neighborhood pool parties and intense pride in the Giants and the Mets.

Residents of Richmond Hill, where Simonsen worked as a detective, said he was more than just a cop on the beat, saying he often stopped into local businesses.

Simonsen is survived by his wife, Leanne, and his mother, Linda. His sister, Melissa, was fatally struck by a car in 1992 when she was 13, and his father, Paul, died less than six months later.

The wake for Simonsen is expected to continueTuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the church.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in the church, with burial to follow in Jamesport Cemetery.

Simonsen’s family has asked that any donations, in lieu of flowers, go to the Healing Haven Animal Foundation.

Southampton Town police warned motorists to prepare for additional traffic on Montauk Highway on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Some streets will also be closed.