The wake is to continue Tuesday, for a second day, in Hampton Bays for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a Calverton resident who was shot and killed by friendly fire last week during an attempted armed robbery in Queens.

The wake is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Church of St. Rosalie, 31 E. Montauk Hwy., in Hampton Bays.

Simonsen, 42, “Smiles,” to his friends, grew up in South Jamesport and lived in Calverton for the last decade. His friends recalled his trademark grin, known across Riverhead, his neighborhood pool parties famous to the kids on his block and his recent Super Bowl party.

His reputation in Richmond Hill, where he worked as a detective, was similar. Residents said he often stopped into local businesses and asked the owners if they needed a cup of coffee.

Last week, Simonsen was responding to an attempted armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill. The suspect, Christopher Ransom, 27, of Brooklyn, brandished a realistic-looking imitation pistol and pointed it at responding officers, who fired 42 shots in about 11 seconds, the NYPD said.

Simonsen was shot once in the chest. His supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Gorman of Seaford, was shot in the left leg. Ransom was shot eight times, his Legal Aid Society attorneys said.

Ransom’s lawyers have said he was attempting to commit suicide by cop. He is due back in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday. A second suspect, Jagger Freeman, 25, of Queens, appeared in a Queens courtroom Sunday to face charges of felony murder and other offenses connected to the shootings.

Simonsen is survived by his wife, Leanne, and his mother, Linda. His sister, Melissa, was fatally struck by a car in 1992 when she was 13 and his father, Paul, died less than six months later.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in Church of St. Rosalie, with burial to follow in Jamesport Cemetery.

Simonsen’s family has asked that donations, in lieu of flowers, go to the Healing Haven Animal Foundation.

Southampton Town police warned motorists to prepare for additional traffic on Montauk Highway on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some streets will be closed.