2 seriously injured in fire pit explosion at Bridgehampton home, cops say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A man and woman were seriously injured and airlifted following a fire pit explosion at a residence in Bridgehampton, authorities said Saturday.

The Southampton Town Police, town fire marshals, the Bridgehampton Fire Department and Sag Harbor Ambulance responded after a 911 call was received at 6:53 p.m. reporting the explosion at the home on Kellis Way, police said.

The two victims, who were not identified, were taken to the burn unit at Stony Brook University Hospital. Two other women were also injured and also taken to Stony Brook.

