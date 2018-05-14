The Coast Guard is investigating the collision between a tanker and a commercial fishing vessel about 30 miles southeast of Bridgehampton.

The tanker Tofteviken remains anchored at sea with a 30-foot gash along its hull as investigators determine whether it’s safe for the vessel to continue to New York’s harbor, the Coast Guard said.

The ship was loaded when it and the Polaris, an 84-foot steel vessel based in Massachusetts, crashed Saturday night, officials said. No injuries were reported on either vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The Polaris was returning home after a night of fishing and made it back safely despite damage to its bow and outrigger, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said its inspectors are looking into the cause of the collision and assessing the damage to the tanker’s hull and will ensure proper repairs are completed.