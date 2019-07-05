TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
72° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Mayor: All-volunteer effort to renovate cabin at Wohseepee park complete

Brightwaters Mayor John Valdini, left, and John Catania,

Brightwaters Mayor John Valdini, left, and John Catania, the village highway foreman, discuss renovation plans inside the Wohseepee Park cabin. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

The all-volunteer effort to renovate the dilapidated cabin at Wohseepee Park in Brightwaters is complete, village Mayor John Valdini said.

Valdini launched the initiative in the spring to spruce up the 1,400-square-foot cabin on Windsor Avenue. The work was completed about a month later than the mayor anticipated, but no taxpayer money was used, Valdini said. In total, about $175,000 in upgrades were made to the village-owned cabin, which was built in 1926.

The improvements include two interior bathrooms, an electric fireplace, vinyl floors, an upgraded kitchen and improved ramp for the disabled. A heating-and-cooling system was installed, as were new windows and a seating porch, Valdini said. All that was left to do inon the interior of the cabin was to pickselect decorations, Valdini said.

The project was made possible by more than 150 monetary donations, about 20 donations of materials and about 50 people who volunteered their labor. Valdini, who owns Dukes Corp. in Brightwaters, which does drywall and carpentry, oversaw the project with his son Patrick, who also works there.

“I owe a lot of people favors," Valdini quipped. "I’ll be doing favors the rest of my life.” The village is 1 square mile. Board members in April passed a $2.84 million budget for 2019-20. “The people using the park are very happy with what has happened there," Valdini said. "We have other projects coming up; I see us doing the same thing.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in LI celebrates Fourth with parades, beaches, fireworks
President Donald Trump speaks Thursday evening at the 1600: Trump serves red white and blue, not red meat
Dowling College was established in 1968 and had Suit against Dowling College trustees, ex-officials seeks $50M
Beachgoers crowd Jones Beach on Independence Day. Forecast: Patchy fog rolls in after fireworks
Newsday reporter Bill Van Haintze outside Nassau County Former Newsday crime reporter dies
Joey Chestnut reacts after winning the men's competition Joey Chestnut eats 71 hot dogs to win 12th title
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search