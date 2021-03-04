Brookhaven dumps plan to build ashfill to collect burned trash

Brookhaven officials said Thursday the town would not pursue a plan to build a landfill for ash that had been expected to partially replace an existing town landfill scheduled to close in three years.

Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine cited the cost of the project and said Brookhaven would seek a waste disposal plan similar to those used by other Long Island municipalities.

"When our [landfill] facility reaches capacity under its current permit, we will stop taking in material and handle our waste in the same manner as every other town on Long Island has since 1989 when their landfills closed," Romaine said in a statement. "To solve Long Island’s garbage crisis, the state must address the source of the problem — by regulating excessive packaging, mandating the use of recycled material and creating new recycling markets so the material our residents sort for recycling have a place to go."

Town officials said the cost of constructing the ashfill, initially projected at about $32.25 million, had quintupled to more than $178 million. Town officials did not give a reason for the increased expense.

Brookhaven's decision saves the town the cost and headaches of building a facility that would have faced opposition from neighbors and environmental activists.

But it raises questions about how Brookhaven and other municipalities will dispose of waste after the Brookhaven landfill closes in December 2024, when it is expected to run out of capacity.

About half of Long Island's towns ship household trash to waste-to-energy plants operated by Morristown, New Jersey-based Covanta, which ships incinerated trash to landfills run by Brookhaven and Babylon towns. Babylon officials have said they plan to close their ash fill within 10 years.

Other Long Island municipalities ship waste directly to landfills in upstate New York or out of state.

Brookhaven proposed the ashfill about four years ago but has faced questions from residents in Brookhaven hamlet, Bellport and Yaphank who expressed concerns about its potential impact on their health and the environment.

Abena Asare, a Brookhaven resident who opposed the ashfill, applauded the town's decision but said officials still must develop a comprehensive solid waste plan, especially strategies for substantially reducing garbage.

"Folks in this area have had to deal with so much with this landfill site and all the issues there," Asare said Thursday. "I’m glad that [the ashfill plan] has been stopped and put on a pause. It gives us the chance as a town to actually do the hard work to actually be accountable for our waste that doesn’t make a victim of the North Bellport area or anywhere else."

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Farmingdale-based Citizens Campaign for the Environment, called the town's decision not to build the ashfill "a strong public victory."

"For far too long, the communities around the landfill have shouldered the toxic burden of waste disposal for Long Island," said Esposito, who was part of a town committee that issued a report last month recommending the town not build the ashfill. "None of the communities agreed to be the garbage capital of Long Island and therefore they shouldn’t be treated as such."

The Brookhaven landfill, one of the last municipal dumps on Long Island, buries ash from three Covanta waste-to-energy plants that burn trash from Brookhaven and other Long Island towns. The Brookhaven landfill also takes in construction and demolition debris from area construction companies and contractors.

Covanta officials had expressed support for the ashfill, saying it would be the least expensive means of disposing ash. Without the ash fill, incinerated trash would have to be shipped hundreds of miles to landfills in Pennsylvania and Ohio, Covanta said.

Covanta officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several Long Island trash haulers are planning to build transfer stations that would process construction and demolition debris for shipment to landfills off Long Island after the Brookhaven landfill closes. The Brookhaven Town Board last week approved permits for a Medford transfer station, and the town is weighing a similar plan in Yaphank.

Another transfer station has been proposed in Brentwood and faces opposition from community residents.