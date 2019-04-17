Brookhaven Town officials said the 10,000 solar panels being placed at Brookhaven Calabro Airport will generate enough electricity to power nearly 300 homes once the installation is completed in August.

Officials said the ground-mount solar arrays will be added at the four corners of the airport.

Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said the move is in line with his green energy initiative announced in 2015 to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from town operations.

“These solar projects are a key element of our overall commitment to protect and preserve the environment in Brookhaven,” Romaine in a statement.

PSEG Long Island awarded Brookhaven a Feed-In Tariff in 2014 to install the panels at three other town-owned sites besides the airport: the town landfill, the Manorville Compost Facility and the Holtsville Ecology Site.

More sites, including Town Hall, have been added since then.