TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

More than 20 cars damaged in early-morning fire in Brookhaven, officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A fire at an auto auction storage yard damaged or destroyed more than 20 cars early Tuesday morning in Brookhaven, police and fire officials said.

Suffolk County police said a 911 call reporting the fire was received at 3:27 a.m.

Suffolk fire officials said firefighters from Brookhaven, Bellport and Mastic Beach responded to the scene on Montauk Highway between Bellport and Arthur avenues.

An aerial view showed a massive lot with hundreds of vehicles on it. Footage from the scene showed multiple vehicles on fire.

Officials said one firefighter was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of an unspecified “medical issue.”

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation by Arson Squad detectives. This is routine and does not necessarily mean the fire is suspicious.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Geoffrey Girnun leaves federal court in Central Islip Stony Brook professor pleads guilty to stealing cancer research funds
Image of Ricky Jackson displayed during a news Nassau DA: Hempstead drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison
From left, Mindy Grabina, Susan Arundel, Nancy DiMonte, Cuomo to sign new limo safety laws sought by grieving families
Firefighters respond to a blaze at a home Fire ravages North Babylon home; at least 7 departments respond
Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his State of the Analysts: Cuomo's proposals could impact property taxes
People have a hard time finding parking in Business is booming, but Patchogue may pump the brakes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search