Brookhaven councilwoman selected to run for judgeship

Brookhaven Councilwoman Valerie Cartright has been picked to run for a state Supreme Court justice seat this fall, likely opening a spot on the town board.

Cartright — the only Democrat on the seven-member town board — has been cross-endorsed by her party and Republican and Independence party leaders, virtually ensuring she will win one of four Supreme Court justice seats on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Assuming she wins, a special election to fill her town board seat will be held next year, officials said.

Cartright, 44, of Port Jefferson Station, a civil rights attorney who has served on the town board for six years, said she accepted an invitation from Democratic leaders to run for a seat on the state bench. Earlier this year she lost a bid for her party's nomination to run for the State Senate seat held by Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), who is retiring.

“I’m a lawyer. I’ve been practicing for almost two decades. I’ve always held strong to principles of equality under the law," Cartright said. “I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to promote balance, equity and justice.”

In party conventions in recent weeks, Democrats, Republicans and Independence Party leaders nominated Cartright, state Supreme Court Justice Tim Mazzei, Acting Suffolk County Court Judge Derrick J. Robinson and Suffolk Family Court Judge Kathy Gail Bergmann to run for four Supreme Court justice positions. Each carries a 14-year term.

Cartright's move opens a coveted town board seat that has been held by Democrats for more than a decade. Cartright's North Shore district includes Port Jefferson and parts of Stony Brook, Setauket, Belle Terre and Terryville.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Brookhaven Democratic chairwoman Lillian Clayman said she was confident her party would retain the seat, but noted the popular LaValle has represented the area in the State Legislature for more than 40 years.

“I do not take this district for granted, by any stretch of the imagination,” Clayman said, adding the party has a "deep bench" of potential candidates.

Suffolk Republican chairman Jesse Garcia said he was “diligently reviewing the data” for the special election and said he has had “conversations” with several interested candidates. He said Republican town leaders such as Supervisor Edward P. Romaine and Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro have done well in the district in recent elections.

“It’s a tough district," Garcia said. "It’s a very Democratic district. Each year we’ve been making gains.”

Garcia praised Cartright for bringing a "common-sense approach" to her role on the town board, and Clayman called her "a deeply spiritual person" who sought public input before making decisions.

"She has an enormous amount of integrity," Clayman said. "She always made it about her constituents and never about herself.”