Brookhaven Town postpones swearing-in ceremonies until next week
Brookhaven officials have postponed public swearing-in ceremonies for elected town officials that were to have been held Thursday.
Town officials said the ceremonies were postponed because of a snowstorm expected to dump significant snow Thursday on Suffolk County.
The ceremonies will rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Brookhaven Town Hall, before the town board’s annual reorganizational meeting, officials said Wednesday.
A town board work session scheduled for Thursday also was postponed. That meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, officials said.