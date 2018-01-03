TODAY'S PAPER
Brookhaven Town postpones swearing-in ceremonies until next week

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Brookhaven officials have postponed public swearing-in ceremonies for elected town officials that were to have been held Thursday.

Town officials said the ceremonies were postponed because of a snowstorm expected to dump significant snow Thursday on Suffolk County.

The ceremonies will rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Brookhaven Town Hall, before the town board’s annual reorganizational meeting, officials said Wednesday.

A town board work session scheduled for Thursday also was postponed. That meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

