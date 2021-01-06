The co-president of the Brookhaven Elementary School PTA resigned Tuesday, after she posted on Facebook "I hope they shoot him" while referring to President-elect Joe Biden.

Nicole Zimmerman, 37, said she posted the comment during an argument with a relative on Tuesday in the comments section of her private Facebook page.

"I will never respect Biden or Harris. I know what kind of people they are for. I hope they shoot him," read the comment, which Zimmerman confirmed were her words during a phone interview with Newsday on Wednesday.

The Suffolk County Police Department is investigating the comments, the department said in an email Wednesday. The department did not provide any additional information.

Zimmerman also left a comment on her Facebook page saying, "You don’t just move the whites to [the] side and ignore us."

Zimmerman, who’s been on the PTA of the South Country district school for five years, said she stepped down from her position after screenshots of her comments began circulating Tuesday night. She said she did not know who took and began sharing the screenshots.

Zimmerman said she deleted all her social media pages after she began receiving emails and calls about the comments.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I’m very sorry for what I wrote," she said during the phone interview Wednesday. "It was a heated argument between me and my aunt. It wasn’t supposed to be made public. I’m not that kind of person, and I’m not racist."

The Brookhaven PTA did not return a request for comment.

"While the district generally does not comment on personal posts made on social media, please be assured that the hurtful and inappropriate comments made by a PTA vice president are not the opinions of the district, and the district in no way agrees with them," read a statement from Superintendent Joseph Giani.

Zimmerman’s title on the PTA website was listed as "co-president."

The district's school board said in a statement that it "remains firm in our commitment to be instruments for lasting change against systemic racism, intolerance and social injustice."