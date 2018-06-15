Brookhaven Town has a won a $20 million state award for its efforts to save taxpayer dollars by consolidating government services.

State officials announced Thursday that Brookhaven had bested five upstate counties in the state’s first Municipal Consolidation and Efficiency Competition, designed to encourage local governments to combine services and eliminate wasteful spending.

It was not immediately clear how Brookhaven officials would spend the award money.

Brookhaven last year eliminated more than a half-dozen obsolete special districts and worked with villages within the town to share costs such as supply purchases.

State officials said Brookhaven’s cost-cutting efforts would save Suffolk County taxpayers about $120 million over the next decade.

“High property taxes are a burden that far too many New Yorkers must bear and we will continue to deliver innovative solutions to keep taxes down without sacrificing the services they provide,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement. “I congratulate Brookhaven for putting forth a creative plan to better serve their community and crafting an innovative model to save taxpayer dollars.”

Brookhaven was selected by a special panel of state officials headed by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado.

The panel said Brookhaven’s bid “demonstrates innovation” and “is expansive in breadth and scope.”

Brookhaven this year absorbed the former Village of Mastic Beach, which dissolved last year following a vote by residents to disband.

State officials said Brookhaven officials had proposed plans such as consolidating or dissolving at least 24 special districts, consolidating tax collection services and building a regional ash recycling facility.