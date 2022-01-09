Ex-Brookhaven Councilman James Tullo named town's director of planning

Former Brookhaven Councilman James M. Tullo, a Republican who has held a variety of town economic development posts for more than 30 years, has been appointed commissioner of planning, environment and land management.

The town board on Thursday voted 6-0 to appoint Tullo, who has been deputy director of the Brookhaven Town Industrial Development Agency. He formally takes the position Monday and will be paid $145,000 this year.

Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said before the vote Tullo was "a natural choice to move up to the position of commissioner," adding he would "bring all of his knowledge [and] all of his ability to bring people together."

Tullo succeeds Beth Ann Reilly, a former deputy town attorney who was appointed planning commissioner two years ago. She will return to her old position.

Tullo, a Coram resident, did not respond to a request for comment.

He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the town council in 2003 and won a two-year term later that year. He lost his reelection bid in 2005 to Democrat Constance M. Kepert.

Republican Councilman Michael Loguercio, who holds Tullo's old seat, called him "a great mentor."

Councilman Kevin LaValle, a Republican, said Tullo had been on the town board when his brother, former Suffolk County Republican chairman John Jay LaValle, served as town supervisor.

"You have such a great background," Kevin LaValle told Tullo during the town board meeting. "It’s going to be a great relationship."

"He is a gentleman," LaValle said in an interview. "The land management knowledge that he’s going to bring to the job is what makes him an exceptional choice."

LaValle said Reilly is "a great attorney and we figured it would be a great time to bring her back to the law department."

Tullo also has held positions such as economic development Empire Zone coordinator and executive assistant to the town's economic development director. In those roles, he recruited new businesses, developed marketing plans and prepared reports to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

He also worked briefly for the Suffolk County Board of Elections before returning to town employment in 2012.