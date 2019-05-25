Police shut down the annual Brookhaven Fair in Medford on Friday night after a fight erupted there.

The clash started about 9:40 p.m. at the fair on Long Island Avenue, just east of Route 112, Suffolk County police said. Officers from the Fifth and Sixth precincts and highway patrol officers descended on the scene, police said.

The Long Island Expressway eastbound service road at Exit 64, which is Route 112, was closed off as officers handled the fight, police said.

Officers remained at the scene overnight to determine what happened. Details on how many people were fighting and the cause were not immediately available early Saturday morning.